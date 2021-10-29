With the reopening of the theatres post the second wave of the pandemic, we have a hoard of big budget films lined up for release. The next few months are going to witness a crazy rush at the theatres with several films releasing one after the other. Standing out from the crowd though is SS Rajamouli's RRR. The maverick filmmaker is known for his larger-than-life films that indeed lit up the cinema halls with energy and enthusiasm. We have all witness the grandeur of and Baahubali 2. And let us tell you that with RRR starring Jr NTR, , and you are going to witness 10 times more of all the grandeur we have seen till date. Also Read - The most expensive gifts Bollywood's leading men have given to their wives will leave you shocked and jealous

The teaser of the much anticipated film RRR is going to be out in a day or two, however, we were among those who got to see the exclusive footage ahead of the release. To put it in simple words, RRR has BLOCKBUSTER written on it. It is a period drama film helmed by SS Rajamouli so it is expected that it will be a visual treat for the viewers. We can affirm that the viewers will not be disappointed at all. The film holds all the right elements that will push the audience to the theatres. Prolific cast, enormous sets, visually satisfying scenes, action that will keep you at the edge of your seats and splendid music make it for a great watch. The teaser itself is so captivating that it left us wanting for more.

RRR, which stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt will make it to the theatres on January 7. With whatever teaser footage we saw, it has given a hope that the film will help revive the theatre culture in India.