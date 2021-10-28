Rs 5 crore: Tamannaah Bhatia slapped with a legal notice by MasterChef Telugu makers for causing 'huge losses', 'enormous delays'

actress is currently in the news because of all the wrong reasons. Earlier, she took a legal action against the makers of MasterChef Telugu citing non-payment of dues. She approached Bangalore Civil Court & Commercial Court for the same. Her lawyer in a statement reportedly stated, "Due to the non-payment of dues on MasterChef Telugu and unprofessional conduct by the production house Innovative Film Academy, Tamannaah Bhatia is being forced to take legal action. Despite the continuous non-payment and unprofessional approach, she cancelled other commitments and was determined to complete the entire project." Also Read - It's Expensive! Tamannaah Bhatia's Marchesa gown costs as much as a car

Now, the makers of MasterChef Telugu and production house Innovative Film Academy has responded to Tamannaah Bhatia's claims. In a statement, the production house has shared that Tamannaah Bhatia did not complete the shooting and the delay has incurred them approximately Rs 5 crore loss. The statement reads, "IFA has paid Tamannaah a total amount of Rs 1.56 Crores for sixteen days of the shoot that are done. The full shoot schedule was supposed to be completed between June 24 th and September but it is still not finished, owing to her other commitments. Due to the enormous delay by the artist, this has resulted in a loss of more than Rs 5 crores for the production house towards a huge standing cost of 300+ crew. The balance amount of Rs 50 lakhs was supposed to be released, as per the agreement, after the completion of the two days of shoot for the finale which is still not shot. Despite Tamannaah not furnishing her availability for the finale shoot, IFA has always maintained they will still pay her for those days once she comes and shoots the finale."

Further, the production house also claimed that the actress has demanded advance payment for the second season of the show before completing the shooting for the first. We await further details.