Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a cryptic post about 'love' and 'good news' amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

The Family Man 2 actress and Love Story actor are ruling the headlines these days thanks to the rumours of their alleged separation. It is being speculated that there is some trouble in their paradise and the couple is headed for a divorce. While no party has commented on it yet, there is a strong buzz that the couple is soon going to announce their separation. Amidst this, Samantha has now made a cryptic post on social media. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours: 7 MAJOR HINTS of trouble in ChaySam paradise

On her Insta stories, Samantha has shared a quote by Anne Frank which is about love and good news. The quote read, "Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don't know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is!” The actress has shared the same with the #MYMOMMASAID. Well, the self appreciation post has got everyone talking. Also Read - Allu Sirish, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan’s waistcoat looks that are a must-have in every man's festive wardrobe!

Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya's reply to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet leaves fans heartbroken; Mani Ratnam makes sudden change in Ponniyin Selvan shoot

Talking about the divorce rumours, it all started with Samantha Ruth Prabhu changing her name on social media. She dropped her husband's surname Akkineni from Instagram and Twitter and changed it only to 'S'. Earlier, she had reacted to these divorce in an interview with Film Companion and said, "I do not want to react to all these things. I don't like controversy. Just like others are free to express their views, so am I."

Later, reports hit headlines that is trying to help the couple to sort of their differences and be a couple again. Nagarjuna's act of avoiding media by canceling Bigg Boss 5 press meet had also added fuel to the speculations of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce saga.