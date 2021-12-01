Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares proof of how her mother is helping her amidst divorce with Naga Chaitanya

and recently announced their divorce. After being Mr and Mrs for more than three years, Samantha and Chay Akkineni decided to part ways. They took to their social media accounts and requested fans to give them privacy in tough times. Post the announcement, a lot of speculations around their divorce. Amidst all this, both the actors have put up a brave stance. They are complying with their work commitments and more. Samantha's family too seems to be extending full support in such times. Also Read - Pushpa: Makers share a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item song from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer

The actress took to her social media account to share a screenshot of her chat with her mother. In the chat, we see her mother shared a motivating quote and also stated that she loves her very much. The quote read, "You don't know the new me, I put back my pieces differently," followed by, "God bless you abundantly my baby." This is not the first time though Samantha has shared about how her mother is trying to help her sail through this. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls out trolls for their uncivilised behaviour: 'I don't demand unconditional acceptance'

Apart from the divorce announcement, Samantha had also made a post addressing the cheating rumours, not wanting to have a baby and much more. She made a strong post saying that nothing will break her. Her post read, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortion. divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."