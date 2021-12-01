South actor Arjun Sarja given clean chit in sexual misconduct case three years after Sruthi Hariharan accused him during #MeToo movement

During the #MeToo movement in India, a lot of actresses came out and shared their stories. Many big names got embroiled in several controversies. Among those accused, South actor Arjun Sarja's name was also on the list. It was after actress Sruthi Hariharan accused him of sexual misconduct that a case was filed against him. However, as per a latest update, the actor has now been given a clean chit. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah FINALLY breaks silence on #MeToo allegations against her father

As reported by IANS, The Karnataka police have submitted a 'B-report' to the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court and he has been cleared off all the charges because of lack of evidence. This comes almost after three years from the case being filed against him. Police mentioned that he has been cleared of all the charges as no evidence was found against him after doing thorough investigation.

It was in a long Facebook post that Sruthi had accused him of touching her inappropriately during a scene rehearsals. She had penned that on pretext of rehearsing, he hugged her and ran his hands up and down. She further wrote, "I was aghast. I am all for depicting realism in cinema, but this felt absolutely wrong. His intent seemed anything but professional. I hated that he did it and was angry that I didn't know what to say then." Sruthi and Arjun were co-stars in film Vismaya. After the actress made allegations against Arjun Sarja, his fans had carried out a protest in Karnataka. Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had then tried to intervene and Sruthi reportedly reiterated her allegations.