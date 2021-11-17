Suriya gets police protection amid Jai Bhim controversy, actor stays positive and grateful for overwhelming response

and 's recent film Jai Bhim has courted many controversies. Earlier, a slap scene from the film went viral. The scene had Prakash Raj slapping a man for talking in Hindi instead of Tamil. Another controversy that the film has mired in is with Vanniyar community. The members have reportedly claimed that the film tarnishes the image of the community and hence asked for an public apology from the makers. Reports say that the community has also demanded Rs 5 crore in damages. Amidst this, it is being said that Suriya is receiving threats and hence, police protection has been provided to the actor-producer. Also Read - WHAT! Suriya's Jai Bhim becomes the FIRST Tamil film to achieve this amazing FEAT on IMDb

As reported, police protection has been increased outside Suriya's home in T Nagar, Chennai. Nagapattinam district secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi, Sithamalli Pazhani Saamy also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to those who attacked the actor Suriya, as reported by tollywood.net. Also Read - Trending South news today: Prakash Raj breaks silence on Jai Bhim's controversial slap scene, Chiranjeevi's Mega 154's First look enthralls masses and more

While the controversy is still on, Suriya took to his Twitter handle to thank all his fans for extending an overwhelming response to Jai Bhim. He wrote, "Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us." Also Read - Jai Bhim actor Prakash Raj BREAKS SILENCE on the controversial slap scene; 'They appear more naked than me now, because their intent has been revealed'

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us ✊? — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

We did see a trend #WeStandWithSuriya on Twitter where fans extended their support to the actor.