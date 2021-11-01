Superstar Rajinikanth returns home after undergoing carotid artery revascularisation surgery; shares picture

Thalaivaa had been admitted to a hospital in Chennai on October 28. As per the medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hospital, he was admitted after he complained of giddiness. Later, it was revealed that the super star underwent carotid artery revascularisation procedure and was under observation. Latest update is that Rajinikanth is back home and is hail and hearty. Also Read - Ahead of Annaatthe release, Rajinikanth gets admitted to hospital - read details

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth updated his fans that he has returned home. A video of him getting a traditional welcome with aarti has also made its way to the internet. His fans are more than happy to see him all fit and fine.

So glad to see this video of @rajinikanth sir getting back home after the treatment at Kaveri hospital !! pic.twitter.com/copdnL2gbQ — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 31, 2021

It was recently that Rajinikanth was felicitated with Award. It had gone to Delhi along with wife, daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law to attend the event. Even Dhanush received an award. Rajinikanth was awarded for his contribution to cinema.

Now, fans of the super star are gearing up for the release of Annaatthe. It is going to hit the theatres on November 4, 2021.