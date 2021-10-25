The glow FINALLY returns on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face after split with Naga Chaitanya – view pic

is just out of a very difficult phase in her personal life. But the actress seems to finding her footing and how! She was recently in Rishikesh and kept all her fans hooked to her social media feed where she shared everything that she was up to. From the pictures, it truly looked like a getaway that was long-pending and much-needed to shed off all the negativity surrounding her. And now, just after coming back from her little escape, Samantha again treated fans to a picture of herself, where she looks gorgeous as ever. Also Read - Mutual friends of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya distance themselves from the couple post divorce announcement

The actress also wrote ‘Hello glow, I’ve missed you’ as she shared the picture on her Instagram stories. She looked happy and radiant and as if nothing is wrong in her world, anymore. It can be recalled that just a few days post her spilt with , a few of Samantha’s clicks went viral on the internet, with fans of The Family Man 2 actress convinced that Sam looked dull and upset with all that had happened. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu files case against YouTube channels for streaming defamatory content about her

Fans pointed out that her eyes had lost the spark and they looked as if she had been crying. Well, even if that was true, this happy picture of Samantha looking like her old charming self, will surely make all her fans heave a sigh of relief. Also Read - Sri Reddy makes SHOCKING claim on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's extra-marital affair

Meanwhile, Samantha seems to be now gearing up to start working on her next projects. She has had a lovely time off and it could have been to rejuvenate herself. There are reports that Sam has a Telugu biggie and a Bollywood big budget film in her kitty and that she will make an announcement about both these projects soon. Well, it is the festive season and celebs are coming up with interesting work-related announcements and Samantha might be the next to surprise us. Fingers crossed!