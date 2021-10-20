There is hardly any day when doesn’t make headlines. This time around, something very intriguing about her professional decision is making a lot of noise. There have been reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first choice for the leading lady in Atlee’s film Lion with . However, the actress refused to work with the Bollywood superstar. It is then that Lady Superstar Nayanthara was approached and became part of the film, along with The Family Man 2 actress and Sanya Malhotra. There are various speculations around the same ever since. Also Read - Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Shah Rukh Khan - Atlee's Lion? Read deets

However, how much of all this is true? An industry insider tells us that there were a lot of actresses being considered for the film since it has three actresses and it is possible that Samantha was approached too. However, there is no confirmation if it was the role that finally went to Nayanthara or the ones which fell into Priyamani and Sanya’s laps. The source said that Atlee always wanted to bring Shah Rukh and Nayanthara together in the film, so all the noise that Samantha was earlier considered and then Nayanthara came on board is a little too far-fetched.

The source also revealed the real reason why Samantha could have refused the role. “Samantha had been going through a rough patch in her personal life. We all know what has happened and can well imagine the state of mind she must be in when this film came to her. Sam is a thorough professional and she deliberately didn’t sign any big project or something that needed long commitment, since she wanted to clear things on the personal front first, before diving into work,” revealed the source. Further, we also learnt that Samantha stayed away from giving a nod to any projects that came her way right after the success of The Family Man 2 since she was in an emotional turmoil and didn’t want to carry that negativity and baggage to the set. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next to be a bilingual, Kriti Sanon wraps up Adipurush, Good news for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more

Now, when all is settled with and they have come out in the open about their broken marriage, Samantha is ready to fly again and she is choosing some really interesting projects out of the ones that are offered to her. This lady keeps on making news each day, and along with it, keeps giving us reasons to admire her too. You go, Sam! Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde steps in for the superstar for Atlee's film shoot