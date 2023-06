South Indian stars Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi got engaged in Hyderabad on Friday. It was a private ceremony in attendance of near and dear ones. The ceremony took place at Naga Babu’s house in Manikonda. The couple has worked together in Mister and Anthariksham. Both kept their relationship a secret and left everyone surprised announcing their engagement. Varun Taj made a heart-melting official post on Instagram post engagement. Also Read - Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi engagement pics OUT; Upasana flaunts pregnancy glow as she arrives with Ram Charan; Allu Arjun joins [VIEW HERE]

took to his social media account to share photos from his special day. Making it memorable he uploaded three pictures from the occasion. While looked pretty in a green saree, Varun wore a beige coloured kurta. In the first picture, both are posed sitting on a chair and the second picture is pure candid both cherishing the moment. The couple flaunts their rings in the third and the last pictures. Sharing the post, Varun captioned it “Found My Lav.” Lav is referred in the context of while it is also an abbreviation of the name Lavanya. Also Read - KRK claims Akshay Kumar gave 'supari' to kill him in jail; adds Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan have nothing 'to do with my murder'

A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Lavanya Tripathi shared the same pictures on her Instagram and captioned “found my forever from 2016 to infinity” adding a red heart emoji. Congratulatory messages started to flood their comment section. , Saina Nehwal, and more celebrity friends commented congratulations with clapping and red heart emojis. The couple has finally got hitched after 7 years of relationship. Both managed to stay tight-lipped about their dating rumours. Also Read - Akash Ambani-Shloka Ambani find a perfect name for their newborn daughter; know what it means

For a long time now, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were rumoured to dating each other. But they neither accepted nor denied their relationship. However, they announced it officially fe days ahead of their engagement. The wedding date is not finalised yet but the couple is expected to tie the knot by this year's end. Present at the engagement ceremony were and his wife Upasana Konidela. , Pavan Kalyan, , and more graced the occasion.

On the work front, Varun Tej was last seen in F3 Fun and Frustration. He also appeared in a sports drama film titled Ghani. Next in the pipeline, he has Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 25h August 2023.