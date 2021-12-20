Leaked intimate pictures with Simbu to alleged relationship with multiple actors; times when Nayanthara made news for all the wrong reasons

Nayanthara is called the ‘Lady Superstar’. She is known for starring in super hit films and for giving some amazing performances on the big screen. But, like all the other celebs, Nayanthara has also been in the news for a lot of wrong reasons. She is also known as a ‘controversy queen’. From leaked intimate pictures with actor Simbu to reports of being in a relationship with multiple actors, Nayanthara has a long list of controversies. So, here we bring for you a list of controversies Nayanthara’s name was attached to… Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Nayanthara, these BIGGIES from South rejected BIG Bollywood films

Nayanthara was in a relationship with actor Simbu. The two had fallen in love during the shooting of (2006). However, later they broke up, and intimate pictures of both the actors had gone viral on the internet.

When Prabhudeva’s wife was upset with Nayanthara

After Simbu, Nayanthara was in a relationship with Prabhudeva. Well, the actor-filmmaker was already married at that time and his wife Latha had threatened to kick Nayanthara wherever she spotted her. She had also sought her arrest for what she claimed to be her husband being stolen. There was a protest against the actress and also effigies were burnt. But, soon her relationship with Prabhudeva also came to an end.

Alleged relationships with other actors

Apart from Simbu and Prabhudeva, there were reports that Nayanthara was in relationships with actors like and Arya.

Aunty Mat Kaho Na

During the shooting of , one of her co-stars, , had jokingly called Nayanthara ‘aunty’. But, this didn’t go down well with the actress and she had apparently warned him not to say it again.

Slut-shamed by

Senior Tamil actor and politician Radha Ravi had slut-shamed Nayanthara not once but twice. The second time he did that was when the actress had labeled him a “misogynist role model.”

No entry in the temple

In 2009, Nayanthara was not allowed to enter a temple. No, she wasn’t wearing any western outfit; the actress was wearing a salwar kameez. But still, she wasn’t allowed inside because she was told that women need to wear a saree when entering the temple. Of course, this must-have irked the actress and an argument took place with the temple authorities. Later, Nayan was forced to apologise.