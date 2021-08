The shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is currently on in full swing at Sree Gokulam Studios near Chennai, where a massive and grand set of a mall has been installed. Word is that the set has been erected in particular for a high-voltage, adrenaline-pumping action sequence, and what's more, along with reports of said action sequence, speculations have streamed in about major plot points for the movie, providing considerable insight in the storyline of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Scroll below to get a glimpse into the story of Beast... Also Read - Fans go berserk after Thalapathy Vijay is seen chatting with 'Thala' MS Dhoni at Gokulam Studios; pics go viral