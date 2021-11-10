LEAKED! Video of Allu Arjun's massy dance number from Sukumar's Pushpa goes viral – watch 

is busy shooting for 's Pushpa. The film is a two-part action thriller also starring Rashmika Mandanna, in the key roles. We have been treated by the makers to some brilliant first glimpses of some characters and stills from the shoot of the film. However, there are times when videos get leaked on social media from the sets. While it is exciting for the fans, it's bothersome for the makers as they don't want to miss out on the element of surprise for the audience. A video has been leaked from the sets of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa too. A couple of days ago, on the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Pushpa: The Rise had shared a still from a rocking dance number featuring the stylish star. And the video that has been leaked is from the shoot of the same song. It seems the song is called Hey Bidda Idi Naa Adda. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's heartbreak; fans obsess over Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa look; Annaatthe crosses Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office and more

The leaked video features Allu Arjun dancing with several background dancers with music blasting off the speakers and colours flying in the air. It looks like a thoroughly massy number. We all know what a great dancer Allu Arjun is and it looks like he will be ruling the choreography in this one too. Check out the video here:

Talking about Pushpa: The Rise, the film is said to be based on the Red Sander smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. The first part of Pushpa is said to release on 17 December whereas the second instalment will come out next year, that is, in 2022. The Telugu action-thriller will simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages.