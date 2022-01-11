Leaked video: Rashmika Mandanna cheers for rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda as she catches first glimpse of Liger

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in on the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The -starrer with Rashmika as the female lead is breaking box office records and how. The film directed by has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of recent times. While the film has kept the stars in the headlines, Rashmika has also been gaining attention because of her connection with Arjun Reddy star . Whispers are being heard that something is brewing between the two. During the New Years, both the stars were spotted together in Goa. Now a video has gone viral, in which, we see the actress cheering for Vijay as she catches glimpses of his upcoming film Liger. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and more: Meet the sensational bodycon QUEENS [VIEW PICS]

In the video, we see Rashmika along with Vijay Deverakonda's family watching the first few glimpses of his film Liger in which he plays a MMA fighter. Vijay's mother appears extremely proud as she sees her son shining bright on the screen. We then see the team including Rashmika cheering hard for Vijay.

Apart from their trip to Goa, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were also spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai a few days ago. They did not mark their exits together but in short interval. It was enough for all to know that they were together. Fans now really want to know what's cooking between the two.

Liger which is a pan-India film also stars and legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The makers are yet to announce its release date.