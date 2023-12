Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan was one of the biggest hits of the year. It made Rs 612 crores worldwide and is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023. Fans want a sequel of Leo as the character really left an impact on the audience. Leo is also supposed to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU that also has Vikram and Kaithi. The good news is that the filmmaker has seemingly confirmed Leo 2. However, fans have to be very patient. Lokesh Kanagaraj will first finish Thalapathy 71 and Kaithi 2 before he starts work on that movie. Fans have been trending Leo 2 ever since he made that statement in a video. Also Read - Leo controversy: Thalapathy Vijay film show interrupted as exhibitor tears down theatre screen, here's why



Lokesh Kanagaraj was invited at an event attended by movie buffs. The Leo maker was asked about plans of the next movie. He said that Leo was just two months back, and he had more commitments. Now, he is busy with Rajinikanth's 171 movie, and Kaithi 2. Post that, he will start work on Leo 2. Fans are overjoyed as he has himself confirmed the second film.

Leo got mixed reviews from critics but fans lapped it up. After an average action film like Beast, Thalapathy Vijay made a solid comeback. The kissing scene with Trisha Krishnan also shocked fans.