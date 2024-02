Leo was one of the blockbusters of 2023. Fans are keen to see what will unfold if Lokesh Kanagaraj makes a spin-off of the film. They want to see (Leo), Rolex (Suriya) and Vikram (Kamal Haasan) together. Thalapathy Vijay was in great form in Leo. The movie shot in Kashmir was packed with some great action sequences. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in The Greatest Of All Time. The film is made by Venkat Prabhu. There is buzz that he will sign a movie with Trivikram Srinivas after this. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about Leo 2 at an event. Also Read - As Leo star Thalapathy Vijay announces foray into politics, fans urge Atlee to let his last film be with Shah Rukh Khan

Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about Leo 2 with Thalapathy Vijay

When Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about Leo 2, he said that the movie was definitely possible. He said that if Thalapathy Vijay agrees and everything falls into place, Leo 2 can surely happen. He also said that he had different aspirations now. He wished him the best for his political journey. Thalapathy Vijay has announced that he will make a full-fledged entry into politics with his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Already some people from the industry are in support of Thalapathy Vijay. The Tamil superstar said, "As far as I am concerned, politics is not just another profession; it is a sacred service to the people… I wish to fully immerse myself in politics for public service after completing my commitments to another film I have already committed to, without causing any disruption to party activities. This is what I consider my gratitude and duty to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Lokesh Kanagaraj is now busy with Thalaivar 171. Rajinikanth and he are teaming up for the first time. The movie will go on floors in April 2024. The film promises to be a treat for all fans. He had said that he has an idea in mind for Leo 2. Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has been signed on by Lyca Productions as a film director.