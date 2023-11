A couple of weeks ago, Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan made some distasteful remarks about Trisha Krishnan. The actress expressed her thoughts saying that she found his statement vile and disgusting. It created a huge uproar in South Industry and a lot of celebs extended their support to Trisha including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin and many others. Mansoor Ali Khan was trolled as well. He also issued an apology to the actress. But has now said that he is going to file a defamation suit against Trisha. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia to Trisha Krishnan: These South Indian actresses to tie the knot in 2024?

Mansoor Ali Khan to file a defamation case against Leo actor Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan's tweet about Mansoor Ali Khan's interview grabbed headlines in entertainment news. It has been trending for a while given the controversial remarks made by the actor. Mansoor Ali Khan now claims that by today, he will be filing a defamation against the South Indian actress. Yes, you read that right. Mansoor says that they have all the documents and added that his lawyer would share further details later. He added that his lawyer will meet the press later. Mansoor Ali Khan was also asked about his apology to which he called it the 'biggest joke.' Mansoor talked about the same with CNN News18. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp now. Also Read - Leo OTT release: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt's global fans to wait longer; Netflix drops latest update

Trisha Krishnan's statement after Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks

Mansoor Ali Khan during an interview, shared that he had not one scene with Trisha in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo. The actor talked about how he is known for his bedroom scenes and boasted about how he is good at them and lamented that he had not one bedroom scene with Trisha. His answer did not go down well with Trisha who called it vile and disgusting. She condemned it strongly and called it to be sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. She called him pathetic and said that she was grateful for not having a scene with such an actor. "I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," she added in her post on X (formerly Twitter). Also Read - Nayanthara to Trisha Krishnan: South Indian actresses whose MMS leaks went viral

After he issued an apology, Trisha had posted a note saying, "To err is human, to forgive is divine." Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Rana Daggubati, Keerthy Suresh and more extended their support to Trisha.