Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular South Indian actors in the country. The actor enjoys a massive fan base amongst the audiences and is one of the highest paid actors in the Tamil film industry. After his last release Varisu, the actor is all geared up for the release of his next high octane action thriller film Leo. The highly anticipated film marks Thalapathy Vijay’s first time collaboration with Kaithi and Vikram fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj and is gearing up for a worldwide release next month. The film is all set to create new records at the box office and its advance booking is already garnering love from the actor’s fans in the UK.

With less than a month to go for release, Leo is witnessing a phenomenal response from the audiences. The advance booking of tickets for Leo began in the UK and Europe and have garnered an impressive response from Vijay’s fans. Ahimsa Entertainment, the film’s distributors in the UK and Europe announced on Wednesday that the film has already sold over 25,000 tickets in the UK. Taking to Twitter, the account posted, “UK fans, you're making waves ? 25k+ tickets sold for #LEO. No looking back! #ThalapathyVijay's earlier Day 1 record is history now ?? Keep your notifications on; we have a rollercoaster of updates over the next 30 days! ?❤️ UK & Europe release by #AhimsaEntertainment.” Take a look:

UK fans, you're making waves ? 25k+ tickets sold for #LEO. No looking back! #ThalapathyVijay's earlier Day 1 record is history now ?? Keep your notifications on; we have a rollercoaster of updates over the next 30 days! ?❤️ UK & Europe release by #AhimsaEntertainment ? pic.twitter.com/cQeoNb52NJ — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) September 20, 2023

Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, Leo also features Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of the lead antagonist in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will be a part of the filmmaker’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), where Vijay will be joining the likes of Kamal Haasan (Vikram) and Karthi (Kaithi).

Leo will be released theatrically worldwide on October 19 in multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi in standard, IMAX and other premium formats.