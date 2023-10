Leo is the movie which is expected to make waves at the box office in Dussehra. Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj have come together for a film that packs in family drama, romance with loads of action. The movie is going to release in India on October 19, 2023. There will be special premiere show in the UK and US. In the UK, it has beaten the pre-sales of every Indian movie released in 2023 including Pathaan. This is staggering. If you are curious to know how much Leo has made from its advance bookings in the overseas markets, here is some info. Take a look... Also Read - Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja make a mark; 'Vera level' to 'disappointed' fans give mixed review

Leo mints crores in advance pre-sales at global box office

Leo has made USD three million so far from advance pre-sales. This equals to Rs 24 crores. Fans are hoping that it touches USD 10 million as a few days are still left for the release. Girish Johar has shared statistics from different markets about the advance sales of Leo. Take a look...

This is INDEED MASSIVE ????❣️#Leo #LeoUpdate

The advance tkt sales have breached past the $3M in Overseas & strrrongly counting more ???

Brief trends...

North America $1.4M+

UK $565k+

Rest of Europe $400k+

Middle East $410k+

Australia $210k+

Malaysia $175k+#BOEstimates… pic.twitter.com/i9AF3l07s3 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 11, 2023

There is buzz that the makers of Leo have already made Rs 500 crores from theatrical distribution, digital rights, satellite and so on. The production cost of the movie is Rs 300 crores. Leo is an action film made on a large canvas. It is supposed to be inspired from the Hollywood film, A History of Violence. Sanjay Dutt plays Anthony Das while Arjun Sarja is Harold Das in the film. The two veterans have got a thunderous response as well. One of the actor Aathma Patrick said every frame in Leo is bigger than the original Hollywood film. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh Ravichander's prediction on Leo

The music of Leo is by Jawan composer Anirudh Ravichander. He has already given his review to the movie. Fans can expect some fireworks from Thalapathy Vijay and co at the box office for sure!