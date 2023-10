Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited new movie Leo has been surrounded by controversy once again, this time with background dancers claiming that they have not been paid for their work. The Film Employees' Federation of South India has come forward to support the producers of the film in response to these allegations. Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to hit theatres on October 19 and has been highly anticipated by audiences. However, a group of background dancers who were part of the song Naa Ready in the film recently came forward to express their grievances about not receiving their payment. In a video shared by one of the dancers named Riyaz Ahmed, he can be seen appealing to the makers to settle their pending salaries. Also Read - Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film's Telugu theatrical deal to be revised due to THESE films?

After several freelance dancers visited the office of Seven Screen Studio – the production house behind Leo – seeking answers, the production team clarified that the dancers' dues had been sent to the Dancers' Union. However, the dancers were not satisfied with this response. On October 10, RK Selvamani, the President of Film Employees' Federation of South India, released a statement asserting that the dues had already been settled. Also Read - Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have a fallout? Producer reveals TRUTH

According to the statement, the makers had intended to shoot a song with 2,000 background dancers, but only 600 performers were registered with the Tamil Nadu Film, Television Dancers & Dance Directors Union (TANTTNNIS). Choreographer Dinesh Master enlisted the services of 600 dancers from the Union and hired an additional 1,400 individuals as freelancers who were not part of the Union. The Naa Ready song was filmed over a six-day period from June 6 to June 11, and the agreement was for the dancers to be paid Rs 1,750 per day, along with allowances for conveyance. Also Read - Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja make a mark; 'Vera level' to 'disappointed' fans give mixed review

According to the statement, Seven Screen Studios had deposited a sum of Rs 94,60,500 into the respective bank accounts of the 600 registered dancers, with an additional sum of Rs 10,500 (for six days) credited to the bank accounts of the dancers who were not registered with the union. RK Selvamani also dismissed the allegations against Leo producers as false.

Leo is an action thriller that features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Trisha. The film also includes supporting roles played by Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and many others. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj form part of the technical team.

Despite the recent controversy, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Leo and are hopeful that the film will live up to their expectations.