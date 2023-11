Leo is the film of October 2023. Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt movie has made Rs 400 crores worldwide. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Yesterday, we saw visuals of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj interacting with fans in Kerala. But now a shocking visual is going viral on social media. An exhibitor tore down the theatre screen in the US. It seems he had bought the film from PharsFilms. He wanted to tell other distributors/exhibitors to not buy the movie from them. Leo has been doing well at the US box office. Take a look at the video which is all over X (formerly Twitter). We wonder if makers of Leo will address this. Also Read - Leo Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film roaring in advance booking; rakes in WHOPPING amount

BREAKING: An angry person tore the screen of Joseph Vijay's #Leo in the middle of screening in USA.pic.twitter.com/yPySkB3Y0K Shocking… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 25, 2023

It seems the demand for Leo has seen a significant drop after the initial hype around the movie. But others say that Leo was booked till Dussehra day in the US. Take a look at some of the reactions to this...

Very cheap tactics, looks staged and try harder to bring the movie down — Janaki D (@JanakiD646960) October 25, 2023

Looks like its common issue in Canada but not US — Aryan (@chinchat09) October 25, 2023

what this is worst yaar this is seriously worst — Atul Singh Shanu ? (@Mafiya_Singh11) October 25, 2023

Damaging reputation of vijay and lokesh sir — Lohith_Rebelified?? (@Rebelism_18) October 25, 2023

Leo has been declared as an industry hit. This year, the Tamil film industry has had three big movies, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Leo and Jailer. Now, Thalapathy Vijay has moved onto his new movie with Venkat Prabhu. Leo has made over USD 4 million at the American box office. It has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon, which is a huge thing.