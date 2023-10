Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo is an upcoming action thriller that will soon be released on October 19, Thursday. The superstar of South films, director Lokesh Kanagaraj will reportedly stay away from all the promotional activities as he is busy with his ambitious movie these days. Also Read - Leo Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film roaring in advance booking; rakes in WHOPPING amount

In a recent interview with Cinema Expres YouTube, director Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke about Leo's film and also dropped major hints about the storyline and plot. The filmmaker is known for creating action films recently stated that Leo has a template story that is familiar to the audiences. Also Read - Leo controversy: Background dancers of Thalapathy Vijay film allege non-payment

While, his conversation with the Cinema Express YouTube channel, Lokesh spoke about the Lor trailer and said that it has a narrative that is similar to how a movie unfolds. He said that it was a planned attempt and he wanted the trailer to convey exactly what the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is about. Also Read - Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film's Telugu theatrical deal to be revised due to THESE films?

Trending Now

The director said that with Vikram he attempted a non-linear narrative, whereas Leo is not a non-linear movie that has a linear narrative. He continued saying that the film is familiar to Tamil cinema and he wanted to tell the story differently. He even added that a lot more can be added to such stories and be made more exciting. He wanted Thalapathy Vijay to act in such a story. Lokesh even said that the experience the audience will get in the theatre will be different.

Talking about Leo, Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of Parthiban, a simple family man, and Leo Das who is a gangster in the film. Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the main female lead role in the movie. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Babu Antony, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and many others will be seen in supporting roles.