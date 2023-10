Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is getting all the attention. The film is one of the most awaited and the advance bookings for the film have already begun. The film is set to release on October 19 this year. This film is one of the most talked about in the Tamil industry right now. There is war going on amongst fans of Thalapathy Vijay and superstar Rajinikanth. Thalapathy Vijay is quite popular amongst the youngsters while Rajinikanth is in the news for delivering a hit film like Jailer recently. Also Read - Leo: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj drops major hint about Thalapathy Vijay film's story

While fans are fighting amongst themselves about who is the best, the actors have been sending best wishes to each other. Yes, superstar Rajinikanth has sent best wishes to Thalapathy Vijay for his upcoming film, Leo. Rajinikanth is in Thoothukudi for the shoot of his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaviar 170. Also Read - Leo Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film roaring in advance booking; rakes in WHOPPING amount

Rajinikanth wishes Thalapathy Vijay for Leo

The film is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Superstar Rajinikanth was asked about his thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. He said, “I wish the film a huge success. I pray to God the film should become a huge success.” He has been shooting for Thalaviar 170 in Kerala and in parts of Tamil Nadu for the past two weeks. This is surely a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Leo controversy: Background dancers of Thalapathy Vijay film allege non-payment

Thalaviar 170 has a big star cast. The film has Amitabh Bachchan, Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, and Telugu star Rana Daggubati. Talking about Leo, the film has already done a good business in the UK for a Tamil film by collecting about Rs 3.2 crores from advance ticket booking.

A look at fans celebrating after watching Leo trailer

More about Leo

Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of Parthiban in Leo. Apart from him, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Babu Antony, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master and others are also a part of the film. The music of Leo is by Jawan composer Anirudh Ravichander.