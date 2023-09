One of the most highly anticipated Tamil film releases of the year, Leo is gearing up for a grand theatrical release next year. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks the actor-director duo’s first time on screen collaboration. Reportedly, the film will be a part of Lokesh’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for them. Recently, actor Mahendra revealed that he watched Vijay’s entry sequence. The actor hinted at what the audiences can expect from the filmmaker and also said that it is going to be “terrific.”

Here’s what Mahendran has to say after watching Thalapathy Vijay’s entry scene from Leo

Recently, Mahendran attended a college event, where he spoke about meeting Lokesh Kanagaraj while he was busy editing Leo. The actor revealed that when he stepped in, he didn’t know that the filmmaker was editing Thalapathy Vijay’s entry scene.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Mahendran said that he met Lokesh 10 days ago while he was at the editing studio. The actor said that upon seeing a terrific poster, he asked Lokesh what was it, to which he replied that he was editing Vijay’s opening scene from Leo at the moment.

Mahendran further revealed that Lokesh asked him whether he wanted to watch it, to which the actor said that if he does, people will start bugging him and he might end up accidentally revealing something. “After that I’ll escape, you can’t ask me anything,” the actor added.

Mahendran added that Lokesh told him that he must watch the scene, but as a punishment, he can’t speak about it to anyone. “To be honest, I’ve watched the first five minutes of Thalapathy’s entry,” the actor added. He further described the opening scene of Vijay from Leo as terrific.

About Leo

Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film marks his entry into the LCU, which includes films like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Karthi’s Kaithi. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas and Priya Anand in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist. Leo is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 19, 2023.