Thalapathy Vijay is coming with one of the biggest movies of the year, Leo. The movie is an action packed drama with top stars like Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja. It is a pan-India film. We know that Tamil stars have huge fan following abroad especially in North America and the UK. The advance bookings for Leo have started almost a month in advance. Leo makers are thrilled as the response is superb. It has overtaken a number of big Tamil movies like Ponniyin Selvan 1, Jailer, Beast, Vikram, Varisu and others. Leo will take the biggest opening going by the numbers. Take a look at these numbers below...

Leo is being distributed by Ahimsa Entertainment in the UK market. It will be releasing in various locations in and around London. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay plan to travel down for the movie. The big news is that Leo is giving tough competition to Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's movie has made over Rs 1,000 crores worldwide.

Thalapathy Vijay film Leo to beat Pathaan?

On its opening day, Pathaan made 319K pounds at the UK box office. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo has already made 385K pounds so far. It is evident that a storm is going to unleash after Leo hits the screens. Thalapathy Vijay's movie will be clashing with Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Ganapath, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari and others.

Thalapathy Vijay's last film Beast did not work out as expected at the box office. Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar said he was very upset for almost a week after the debacle of Beast. But it seems Thalapathy Vijay consoled him. Leo has some thrilling fight sequences in the snow clad valleys of Kashmir. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Harold Das.