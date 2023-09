Thalapathy Vijay who will be seen in Leo has one of the strongest fan bases in the South Indian film industry. One of his co-stars in the movie is Mysskin. he is a very well-known actor, screenwriter and filmmaker in the South. He gave an update on Leo to the fans of the star. He said that Leo has shaped up well and Thalapathy Vijay is happy to see the final outcome. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay were upset that Mysskin casually addressed the superstar in his brief interview. They found it disrespectful. There has been a number of rumours around Leo. Some even went to the extent of saying that Lokesh Kanagaraj is not the 'real director' as he had issues with the superstar. Well, there is nothing to say! Also Read - Leo: Thalapathy Vijay gets picky; tests 30 looks before finalizing one to create a box office smasher

Fake news of Mysskin demise

It seems fake news about the death of Mysskin has gone viral on social media. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan said that this is not true. Mysskin is fit and fine. The fake rumour was spread by someone rumoured to be associated with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam district head. As we know, Vijay is supposed to be making a grand entry in politics. His son, Jason Sanjay has already embarked on a career in films. He will be directing a movie for Lyca Productions. Fans have said that such behaviour from fans is condemnable. Take a look at some of the tweets below...

Director Mysskin is doing well. Do NOT believe in rumours spread by Vijay Makkal Iyakkam district head. pic.twitter.com/wwBaU8J52J — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 16, 2023

Many are unhappy seeing such kind of behaviour from fans. They feel it is not mandatory for everyone to talk about Thalapathy Vijay in super respectful tone. Take a look at the tweets...

@actorvijay should apologise to Mysskin on Leo audio launch stage on behalf of VMI . — Ⓜ️?️N?️ (@rajini_mano) September 16, 2023

Such A Toxic FanBase . Even Before Entering To Politics These Lawadas Are Doing Such cheap Things . Nothing To Say . — Koduva (@KoduvaaOff) September 16, 2023

Dont spread rumours Social media nalla visayathuku kooda use panla — pradeep (@gentledepu) September 16, 2023

Death Abuse ? Kollywood Worst Fanbase @actorvijay — RAO :-) ? (@Offl_RAO) September 16, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is seeing huge bookings overseas. It seems the complete version of the movie will run in the UK. The other cast members include Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Sanjay Dutt. The Bollywood star is planning the role of Harold Das.