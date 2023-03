Thalaptahy Vijay’s upcoming movie titled Leo made a lot of noise in the past. It created a massive buzz already with its tentative title Thalapthy 67. However, later the film got the title Leo and it went on floors. Last month the makers revealed major updates like the teaser release and announced the star cast. Now the latest reports doing rounds about the movie is Vijay Joseph’s look in Leo. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay unimpressed by RRR win at Oscars 2023? Avoids Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli

Vijay is currently shooting for the said upcoming project directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. With the title release promo, the actor's look was also unveiled but that was not enough to guess his character. However, fans were flattered over his massy appearance in the title promo. A few days ago his second look was unveiled when fans notice him in 's welcome video. He was seen in a maroon casual shirt sporting a thick, almost silver beard, and a salt n pepper messy hairdo. In addition, he wore a pair of glasses.

According to reports, this look of Vijay in Leo was finalized after 30 different looks. It is said that the actor tried out 30 looks before finalizing one. Looks like he worked a lot to get that perfect appearance for his character in the movie. The actor patiently chose the best for his upcoming biggie. Leo marks Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagraj's second collaboration after the massive success of Master.

Here's Thalapathy Vijay's Leo look

Leo is a gangster film directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banners of Seven Screen Studio. The movie will see playing the leading lady opposite Vijay as the duo will reunite for a film after 14 years. Apart from the two the film stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, , Mathew Thomas, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The makers are planning to release the movie later this year.