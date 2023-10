One of the most anticipated movies to come during Dussehra is Leo. Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have made one of the most hyped films of 2023. The trailer has got a great response so far. We can see Thalapathy Vijay in the main role of Leo Das. The action packed trailer also has Sanjay Dutt, Trisha and Arjun Sarja. Lokesh Kanagaraj has shot the film in the snow clad valleys of Kashmir. The CGI shots of Thalapathy Vijay fighting with a hyena have been appreciated as well. But it looks like there is a issue with theatrical rights in the Telugu belt. Also Read - Leo Overseas Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay film beats PS1, Jailer; to beat Pathaan next in UK? Staggering advances get trade talking

Watch the trailer of Leo



Tough competition for Leo in Telugu markets

Dussehra is one of the main festive dates for the South market. While Leo has a clean date in the Tamil market, it is not the same for the Telugu market. We have two big films, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Bhagavanth Kesari. The trailer of Tiger Nageswara Rao has got a tremendous response. It is the same case with Bhagavanth Kesari. Ravi Teja and Nandamuri Balakrishna have a huge fan base in different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It seems S Naga Vamsi who has the theatrical rights of Leo for the Telugu market is in a mood to reconsider things.

Leo headed for new negotiations in Telugu market

As per Telugu 360, Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi has decided to have a new round of talks with the producers of Leo. He reportedly wants to negotiate on the price. Leo will face competition from these two movies. Moreover, the trailer of Leo has got a mixed response from fans in the Telugu market. This is said to be another huge reason behind his decision to allegedly revise the monetary aspects of the deal. Well, let us see how Leo fares in the Telugu markets in the wave of the two big films.