Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt is coming on October 19. The movie is almost the films of 2023 that has immense buzz on social media. In fact, Jawan, Salaar and Leo are three movies that are discussed the most on social media. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has a huge fan following overseas. We know that film chains open bookings in advance for top South stars, and it has done the same for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in the UK. The advance bookings are happening, and the demand 40 days prior to release is mind-boggling. Also Read - Jawan: Atlee confirms no Thalapathy Vijay cameo in the film, reveals plan of multistarrer with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in future

Check out social media post

It seems Ahimsa Entertainment has decided to start the bookings early in the UK. The ticket sales are happening in a brisk manner. This is just ten minutes after the process was started. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film has a confirmed cameo by Thalapathy Vijay? Netizens' excitement reaches fever pitch

Tickets are selling like hot cakes for #Leo pre-sales in the UK! Excellent planning by Ahimsa Entertainment. This is after just 10mins. pic.twitter.com/0lE0SP5COh — LetsCinema (@letscinema) September 7, 2023

Wow, what a response! #LEO's UK ticket sales are on fire. Shows are filling up in less than 30 minutes, and there's still over 40 days to go. #Thalapathy craze! ??? pic.twitter.com/QqcYjtBzYv — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) September 7, 2023

This is indeed good news. Indian films are increasingly dominating the global box office. Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are the two Tamil stars who have huge following abroad. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan calls Kamal Haasan a 'true inspiration', recalls meeting with Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay

Trending Now

Immense buzz for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

The hype around Leo is quite high due to many reasons. The main one is the fact that it is a part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe. He is the director of the superhit film Vikram. In 2022, Vikram was one of the biggest films out of the Tamil market. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil were superb in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj had a warm conversation around Jawan and Leo on social media. Take a look...

Wishing the absolute best to @iamsrk sir, my dear brothers @Atlee_dir, @anirudhofficial, #Nayanthara, @VijaySethuOffl na and the entire cast and crew of #Jawan to be a blockbuster ?? — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 6, 2023

Thank u so much. Please try and see the film if and when you get some time. See it in Tamil and tell me if we got it right sir. And all my love for Leo!!!! https://t.co/p3L1HfCv8j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

I’m sure you all got it right very much @iamsrk sir, have already planned to watch #Jawan ❤️ Once #Leo releases would love to watch it with you and know your thoughts on it too ? https://t.co/94JavWAejL — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 6, 2023

Atlee has said that he has plans for a multi-starrer film with Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. Leo has been shot extensively in Kashmir. Sanjay Dutt is playing a menacing villain in Leo named Harold Das. Even Salaar had made Rs four crore in the US in advance sales. But the movie has been postponed now due to some pending work.