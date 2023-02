Thalapathy Vijay’s next now titled Leo has already gerned much hype ever since it was announced with its working title Thapathy 67. The movie is one of the talked topics of this week in Indian cinema. A day ago the makers announced the official title after revealing major details of the Lokesh Kanagraj directorial. While there is a long way to go to release as it has just started shooting, the film has already made an impressive business. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan evicted; reacts to claims of obsession with Shalin Bhanot [Watch Video]

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagraj have come together for a film after their blockbuster Master. This has pulled immense fanfare towards the film since their last collaboration was a hit. Fans are eagerly waiting for their masterpiece to screen in theaters. Everyone has their eyes on Leo after Lokesh Kangaraj's tremendous success with Vikram and Vijay's Varisu.

Well, as the team is filming currently in Kashmir there is a big update about the highly-anticipated movie. It is reported that Leo has already earned a whopping amount way before its release. The film has made a collection of Rs 246 crores which almost recovers the budget of Rs 250 crores. However exact numbers are not yet confirmed but the film has made great business after in last week.

According to Track Tollywood reports, Leo has recorded Rs 246 crores from the non-theatrical business. This includes selling digital rights, satellite rights, and more. Thalapathy Vijay's movie has earned Rs 150 crores by selling digital rights while 80 crores from satellite rights and 16 crores from music rights. The digital streaming partner of Leo is Netflix while satellite rights have been sold to Sun Tv. The movie will have OTT release on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

Leo is a gangster film directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, reportedly to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, , , , Mansoor Ali Khan, , , and Gautham Vasudev Menon in lead roles. It is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under the banners of Seven Screen Studios.