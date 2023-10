Leo is one of the most awaited Tamil Language films starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and many more talented people. Leo movie is directed by popular South director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said that Leo is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe but fans have expressed their doubts. Last evening when Leo Trailer was launched, it received a mixed response from the audience. Moreover, speculations rose about Lokesh and Vijay having a fallout. Did the director-actor duo really have a fight? Read on to know more... Also Read - Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja make a mark; 'Vera level' to 'disappointed' fans give mixed review

Did Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay have a fight? Leo Producer makes the big reveal

Since Leo Trailer was launched yesterday, the producer of Leo, SS Lalit Kumar decided to conduct an Ask Me Anything session on X, reports Galatta.com. During the AMA session, one of the fans asked him about the alleged fight between the director and the actor. SS Lalit Kumar assured fans that the reports hold no truth in them. Everything is fine between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj and the rest of all are just baseless rumours. There you have it, straight from someone who is close to Lokesh and Vijay.

Watch the video of Vijay fans going gaga after the Leo Trailer launch here:

Leo trailer and movie details

Leo was officially announced in January this year. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan and more in it. SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy have produced the new South Indian Movie under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Fans are speculating that Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is a remake of a Hollywood movie called A History of Violence. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

Coming to the trailer, Leo talks about Parthiban (Vijay). There are some men behind him. They hurt his family. A serial killer is also linked Two men sharing his surname are also in the picture. They are all gangster type while Parthiban seems completely opposite of them. The two gangster men believe that he resembles someone they know, someone like their brother. It turns Parthiban's life which includes his wife (played by Trisha) and a daughter, topsy-turvy. Leo trailer broke several records right after it was released. Leo is scheduled to release on 19th October 2023 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.