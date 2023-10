Leo Trailer starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishan, Sanjay Dutt and more celebs is now out! And boy it is such an action thriller extravaganza. Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who is known for movies such as Kaithi, Vikram and Master to name a few. This is the second collaboration of Lokesh with actor Vijay Joseph. Fans have eagerly anticipated Leo, the next in Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Talking about the Leo trailer, Check out the Thalapathy Vijay starrer's glimpse below.

Leo Trailer out: Thalapathy Vijay to be seen in a dual role?

The Leo Trailer begins with the narration of a story of a serial killer. The serial killer is murdering people left right and centre. And then, a police officer enters the scene as a hero, he shoots at the serial killer. But when the police officer is reloading his gun, the serial killer takes his chance. Another man gets the gun of the police officer and he has a clean shot at the serial killer. Will he shoot? We get to see Thalapathy Vijay in another massy role. Apart from Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and many more make an appearance. It seems Thalapathy has a dual role because he claims about resembling a random riff-raff in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie.

We also get a glimpse of Trisha Krishnan. She plays Thalapathy Vijay's wife and they even have a daughter. Vijay is warned to hide. And so, he and his family constantly live in hiding. Trisha is seen questioning him about the same. He once loses his cool when a thug attacks his family and we get a glimpse of his action avatar. We see Vijay breaking down as well. There are various impactful moments in the Leo Trailer.

Watch the Leo trailer video here:



Fans have a mixed reaction to the Leo Trailer

Some fans are going bonkers and some are not. The visual canvas of the Leo Trailer is amazing but has not impressed others. The BGM adds to the excitement and anticipation at various moments in the trailer. Thalapathy Vijay looks good but Sanjay, Arjun are not far behind when it comes to making an impact. Some fans have loved the trailer and thanked the makers for the same. But there are some who have not liked the trailer and have expressed their disappointment in the same. Check out the reactions here:

#Leo #Leo #Leo Goosebumps trailer over all ? Thalapathy @actorvijay the phenomenal performer is back to storm the screen this Oct 19 ?@Dir_Lokesh never fails to impress us ?? All the best to whole crew for blockbuster success in two weeks from today ??✌️#LeoTrailer pic.twitter.com/KagLaZYSEm — Master Hussain ??? (@HussainVJFan) October 5, 2023

Smoking Hot ? Virunthu machi.

You just delivered what you promised ?????.#LeoTrailer pic.twitter.com/0mnDQz5pj6 — PRABHAS FAN CLUB (@BGMI_SHAD) October 5, 2023

The bestt we saw #LeoTrailer ????

This time with leo Thalapathy Going To Rule North Indian Market!!!! ???? Already damn high hype for leo in Hindi audience with trailer it’s gonna sky high !!!!!!! ❤️‍?❤️‍? If Multiplex Release Min 200cr+ From North India ?❤️‍????? #Leo — North Vijay Fans (@NorthVijayFans) October 5, 2023

Rest in peace da haters#Leo is coming to rule the cinema world?? See you all in 2 weeks #Leo #LeoTrailer @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/c8ur42rlAN — மஞ்சள் மேகம்✨ (@Sri_Dilani) October 5, 2023

Badass trailer

Vijay sir ?#LeoTrailer — Electrøkîng (@Electro3274) October 5, 2023

Disappointed leo — ANIL 2.0?️ (@DivaSketch) October 5, 2023

#LeoTrailer Disappointed Looks like double action vijay and usual revenge story. LCU also not confirmed. If it's not good in screenplay it will disappoint even vijay fans. — SRIKANTH (@iamsrikanth) October 5, 2023

Average trailer cut and worst BGM. Totally disappointed #LeoTrailer — ANKITA SWE (@NayanthaaraFF) October 5, 2023

As an ardent #Thalapathy Fan , I'm little disappointed with #LeoTrailer ... It felt like re-watching Theri ?Hope the movie is not the same as Theri ?And if they say it's not LCU hereafter, it'll definitely affect movie's box office ?#LeoFromOctober19 #leo — Praveen P (@Praveen96pa) October 5, 2023

#Leo #LeoTrailer Disappointed ☹️ - Plot from #HistoryOfViolence

- Standalone film Other than an excellent making and hyped up trailer cuts, nothing new. Better to keep expectations low for the film. Hopefully my opinions are proven wrong when the film releases. — Joe Vinil (@joevinil) October 5, 2023

Strictly average trailer&music lokesh-anirudh For the first time this duo disappointed me.had sky high hopes from them #LeoTrailer — John Shelby (@johnaintfake) October 5, 2023

Disappointed with #LeoTrailer honesty nothing new.. look like old movie & no vibe at all… — Letch (@LetchmanK) October 5, 2023

Very much disappointed with the #LeoTrailer @actorvijay has a lot of young generation fans and speaking Thev**ya paiyan in trailer is just too much. — Ultra Magnus (@NewDawn8) October 5, 2023

#Leotrailer Not up to the mark Disappointed — Sai tarakian? (@Chinthimisaina1) October 5, 2023

Gomalala yna visual ??? Dialogue veri ????? #LeoTrailer Thalaiva ????? — ♡ ??????? ♡?? (@Itz_Arul_JD) October 5, 2023

Leo is going to be a super hit , a big fan of #Vijaythalapathy ❤️#LeoTrailer pic.twitter.com/lFvUXPCIbs — sid (@sidforCA) October 5, 2023

Trailer cutz sent chills up the spine seconds got explode BIG WIN Manoj Visuals Ulti ???? @Dir_Lokesh #LeoTrailer — C ᴏ ᴏ ʟ ʙ ᴏ ʏ (@coolboy_Sarkar) October 5, 2023

Excellent trailer cut ?

Loki mark stylish taking & visuals #LeoTrailer — AlwaysCharanist (@avndec31) October 5, 2023

Leo Trailer: Makers unveil Trisha Krishnan's character poster

Just a couple of before the Leo Trailer was launched, the makers dropped the poster of Trisha from the movie. The actress is paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. In the poster, we see Trisha being scared. There's also blood spattered. Trisha looks shellshocked and there was a very good reason behind the same. We got to witness that in the Leo Trailer.