Telugu anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who was last seen in starrer Pushpa The Rise, has slammed fans for age-shaming her over her cryptic tweet on Liger negative response. She has warned Vijay fans that she will be retweeting every abuse to show what happens to a woman who stands her ground for her respect. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, Yash in KGF 2, Allu Arjun in Pushpa – misogyny, r*pe jokes, damsels in distress; is this the Indian culture South films are promoting?

It all started when Anasuya had put out a tweet, which fans of Vijay Deverakonda believed that it was an indirect a dig at the actor and negative reviews of his recently released film Liger. "Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother's pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!! #NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored," Anasuya tweeted in Telugu. Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha — 5 much-anticipated movies of 2022 that turned out to be complete disasters

Shortly after she tweeted, Vijay fans began trolling Anasuya by calling her an 'aunty'. Also Read - Liger box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer CRASHES and BURNS; MASSIVE 60% drop; set to be bigger DISASTER than Acharya

Nv nethulu chepaku aunty

Nuvu chesi shows kanna worst kadu https://t.co/4pTNfQb2Ji — Sarkaru Vaari Pata (@IPrinceMaheshI) August 25, 2022

Somehow this video strikes in my mind after seeing tweet #NoOffense pic.twitter.com/SuWexUjxxi — Saran Reddy Goturi (@Saranreddy17) August 25, 2022

Anasuya has now begun to put up screenshots of every account that has been trolling her. "I will keep retweeting every abuse as a proof to what happens to a woman who stands her ground for her respect. #SayNOtoOnlineAbuse," she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Here, by taking a screenshot of every account abusing me, age shaming me by calling me "Aunty" ... involving my family into this, I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason. This is my final warning."

"Also will be retweeting every abuse till you realise what you are doing. Realise why I am doing what I am doing. I am not a coward. hiding behind "fans". Paying fake profiles to abuse me hash tagging all those years and even now. You know nothing (about )what happened."

No.. You cannot call me akka.. I am not okay with it.. I have my own sister to call me that..okariki ishtamani okay ani andarini alage address chestamante correct kadu kada..varasalu kalapali anukunnappudu eduti variki okay na kanukkuni kalapandi..I have a name.. call me by that! https://t.co/HMwtRsSvxg — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 27, 2022

To all my genuine followers.. including my industry fraternity.. forgive me if I am spamming your timelines.. I have to retweet as a proof of my case.. though you have your reasons for not coming by to speak up.. I hope you are with me.. ??❤️#SayNOtoOnlineAbuse #StopAgeShaming — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 27, 2022

All of you age shaming me are threatening my mental health and peace.. I might slip into depression.. isn’t it a violation??

But according to the Article you mentioned.. I opined freely without any coercion/abuse about something..but all of you are age-shaming and slut shaming me https://t.co/iCwWFfY3Dd — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling“Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning.. — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

Also will be retweeting every abuse till you realise what you are doing.. realise why I am doing what I am doing.. I am not a coward.. hiding behind “fans” .. paying fake profiles to abuse me hash tagging all those years and even now.. you know nothing what happened.. https://t.co/Vb4N2Yd69W — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

The spat between Anasuya Bharadwaj and fans of Vijay Deverakonda has taken Twitter world by storm.