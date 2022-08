Shah Rukh Khan, when you say, ' You are the last of the stars', you hit someone very hard and today he becomes one of the most successful stars in the south and is all set to conquer Bollywood - Vijay Deverakonda. Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made star and everyone is inspired by him. King Khan's journey is every bit inspiring and how. This boy took him as his biggest inspiration and followed his path and here he is. The Liger boy in his recent interview with GQ recalled the time he saw the interview of SRK when he said I am the last of the stars, and wanted to tell him, he is wrong. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's love confession, Ranbir Kapoor promotes Brahmastra in Chennai with Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and more

Watch when SRK claimed he is the last of the stars

Vijay in his interview with GQ said, " When I saw his interview, I remember wanting to say, 'Shah Rukh, you're wrong. You're not the last. I'm coming". Further adding in the same interview he said, " I can't tell you how much 's success drove me. It showed me in clear terms: If he could do it, why couldn't I? You only need one successful person as a reference point."

Vijay Deverakonda who made his presence on 's show spoke about how SRK coming from Delhi-owned Mumbai like King left him inspired. " When I was growing up, I saw Shah Rukh coming from Delhi or Chiranjeevi Garu, back home, coming from nothing. They gave you that glimmer of hope that this can be done. I think I need to do the same for my generation and the people that come after me because it does help and it does show you a way. So that’s what floats my boat".

Vijay Deverkonda wants to steal the King title from Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Deverkonda wants to steal the 'King' title from Shah Rukh in his recent interaction with India Today reportedly he was asked one thing he wants to steal from Khan- he replied his ' King title'. Well, the boy is highly aspirational. But we wonder if he will manage to take the title from King Khan. Vijay is awaiting the release of his first pan-India film Liger and the reviews across have already started pouring calling it 'paisa vasool'