Telugu superstar had tried her luck in Bollywood in the 90s. She featured in , Parampara, Khalnayak, Chaahat, Banarasi Babu and . However, her films didn't fare well as much as she had expected. She is currently seen on starrer Liger and opened up about how she didn't have the courage to leave the Telugu industry for a career in Bollywood.

Revealing the reason behind it, Ramya said, according to news agencies, that none of her films were working in the Hindi film industry. During that time, she was already a star in the Telugu industry. So she didn't have the courage to leave that industry, give it all away and struggle in Hindi cinema.

Ramya has entertained the audience for nearly four decades in the South and she has many hit films such as Priyudu (Telugu), Kante Koothurne Kanu (Telugu), (Tamil), Sweety Nanna Jodi (Kannada), Panchatanthiram (Tamil), series (Telugu) and Super Deluxe (Tamil) to name a few.

She is grateful that the South filmmakers gave her diverse roles to prove her mettle on the screen. She said that these kinds of roles opened doors for more opportunities. She feels that this might be one of the reasons why she was never typecast for a certain types of roles.

Earlier, Ramya had showered praises on SS Rajamouli and said that she never thought the Baahubali fracnhise will become so big as they were working on just another regular Telugu film. She felt proud that pan-India happened because of Baahubali success.