Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has received negative reviews, and at the box office, the movie has taken a below-par opening. As reviews and word of mouth are extremely negative it is expected that the film won't show any further growth at the box office, and will turn out to be a disaster. Vijay became a star down South after the super success of Arjun Reddy. But, later his films like Nota, Dear Comrade, and World Famous Lover failed to make a mark at the box office. And now, Liger is a big blow for him.

Liger has been in the entertainment news from the day it was announced, but the result has disappointed everyone. Famous astrologer Venu Swamy, who had predicted and 's separation, has made some shocking predictions about . He has stated that Ashtamadasa Shani has a strong influence on the actor and he should be careful about his decisions. Swamy stated that Vijay won't be able to become a big star, and will disappear like , Aravind Swamy, and others.

Well, this prediction of Venu Swamy will surely shock one and all especially Vijay Deverakonda's fans. The actor's fans have high expectations from him, but it looks like the movies that he is selecting are not worth his talent.

After Liger, Vijay will be seen in JGM which is also being directed by . The movie stars as the female lead, and Vijay’s fans want him to opt out of the film after what has happened with Liger.

Liger is Vijay’s first pan-India film and marked his Bollywood debut. However, with such a disappointing start in Hindi markets, we wonder if the actor will continue to do pan-India films or concentrate on his career down South. Let’s wait and watch. We can only wish him all the best for his future projects.