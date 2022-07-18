Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. A couple of days ago, the makers revealed that the trailer of Liger will be out on 21st July 2022, and well, it won’t be released in one city but two cities. The trailer launch event will take place in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Also Read - Not just Pushpa star Allu Arjun, THESE South Indian actors too love Bollywood

The makers of the film took to Twitter to inform all the fans about the trailer launch events. They tweeted, "Mass Cinema- Mass Trailer Launch 2 City Trailer Launch! HYDERABAD MUMBAI Just 3 days to go. #LigerTrailerOnJuly21."

Vijay also took to Twitter to share a new poster of the film, and wrote, "In 3 Days. HAVOC #LigerTrailer."

Liger will mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut and Ananya’s Telugu debut. The film has generated a good pre-release buzz because of the teaser and the songs. The track Akdi Pakdi was released a few days ago, and it has received a fantastic response.

Directed by , Liger also stars and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles, and boxing legend Mike Tyson has a cameo in the film. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 25th August 2022, and the audience has quite huge expectations from the trailer of Liger.

Apart from Liger, will be seen in movies like Kushi and JGM. The latter is also being directed by Puri Jagannadh and stars as the female lead. Meanwhile, Kushi stars opposite Vijay.