Liger was one of the most awaited films of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, all thanks to the hype that was created around this pan-India film. However, later the film landed into a boycott trend after Vijay's statement in favour of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and the film being co-produced by Karan Johar. While many trade experts predicted that the film will have a flying start as usually south stars films have been working wonders at the box office and the classic example is Pushpa, KGF 2 and RRR. But Liger failed to spell the same magic as these films and had a much lower opening at the box office than expected. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to not sign any Bollywood film after his latest film's debacle?

Liger has opened in the Hindi belt for around 5 crore and it is expected to do well at the Telugu box office. Also Read - Liger actress Ananya Panday reveals if doing a pan-India, South film saves Bollywood stars from trolling [Exclusive Video]

Worldwide the film has opened to 24.5 crore which wasn't expected reportedly. However, the trade analyst had predicted a much higher number, while it's a good slow start and one never knows if the film will show improvement on the second day. Liger is counted as a 'paisa vasool film', well some call it a disaster, the audience has mixed response and it is too soon to announce if the film has become the saviour of Bollywood or not? While there were trade experts that predicted the film will open at 35 crore but nothing sort of that happened. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger witnesses dismal occupancy; Aamir Khan's Mogul shelved post Laal Singh Chaddha failure and more

Advertisement

Recently one of the Mumbai theatres owner Manoj Desi slammed Vijay Deverakonda for his statements about boycotting his movies. In a YouTube video, he called Vijay for his smartness by saying 'Boycott our movie'?. And how this statement affected the bookings. He said, "People won't even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacted our bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not 'Konda Konda'. You are talking like an anaconda. When the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it's your wish". We wonder if the film will manage to reach the numbers that the makers dreamt of.