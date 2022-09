Liger was for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but, unfortunately, couldn't come close to its immense pre-release hype. The Liger trailer, was very well received, and post that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promoted Liger with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they touched and everything they did turned to gold. However, despite all this, the Liger box office collection opened to an underwhelming response and the Puri Jagannadh directorial fell away drastically thereafter. Now, amid rising reports of distributors and exhibitors demanding compensation, we hear that Vijay isn't returning his fees. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Liger director Puri Jagannadh on social media detox, Hollywood channel's dig at RRR and more

Vijay Deverakonda not returning fees to Liger distributors

An entertainment news report in Andra Box Office states that there's absolutely no question of Vijay Deverakonda returning a single penny of his remuneration to anyone as he has anyway taken no more than a minimum advance on the film as he had expected it to be a huge superhit at the box office, just like everybody else associated with Liger. So, the star was banking more on getting a major share of the profits, which was alas, not to be. The report categorically states that anything to the contrary is absolutely fake as Vijay's case is similar to that of Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, with both losing their time and money and their effort going down the drain. Also Read - Liger: Puri Jagannadh goes on a social media detox after film's failure; Charmme Kaur assures he'll bounce back stronger

#Liger: There is No Question of #VijayDeverakonda returning Remuneration as he has taken only Minimal Advance expecting a Bonanza post-release! Any such Speculations are Fake News. Vijay's case is similar to #AamirKhan for #LSC losing both Time and Money! https://t.co/kt1gEjkmz7 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) September 6, 2022

