and 's Liger was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The buzz around it was good but Liger tanked badly at the box office. It got good collections on day one with people in the Hindi belt being eager to see Vijay Deverakonda on screen but the dip from day two was just too much. Critics called out the shallow, regressive and hackneyed script of the movie. The masses also found it lacking in substance. This has affected Vijay Deverakonda and 's second project, Jana Gana Mana. Already fans have begun advising the star to back out from the movie given Liger's failure.

Now, the actor-director duo is revisiting the script of the film. A source told IndiaToday.in that before heading for the Morocco schedule, both the star and maker are again going through the script. The team is rethinking on the budget of the movie, which is quite big. Puri Jagannadh has had to bear losses for the failure of Liger. The source told IndiaToday.in, "A lot of changes are likely to happen in the script. They might go back to the writing table and rethink the storyline."

was supposed to do Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh. But things did not materialise. It is said that they had a nasty fall out. During the making of Liger, Puri Jagannadh offered Jana Gana Mana to Vijay Deverakonda. He agreed to come on board. The film will reportedly come out on August 3, 2023. It is a dream project for Puri Jagannadh and he had said he would make it as a pan-India film.