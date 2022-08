All eyes are on and 's Liger. The boycott campaign against the movie already started since two days. The boycott gang on social media said that it should be avoided in theatres as the movie is produced by and stars Ananya Panday. They also said that Vijay Deverakonda had become arrogant after hobnobbing with the Bollywood crowd and hence he did not deserve success. Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and other South stars have come out strongly. Since last night, #ISupportLiger is trending and how. And it looks like Telangana is all set to welcome Liger with open arms. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals how Mike Tyson almost knocked him out and gave him migraines [Exclusive Video]

It seems Rs 57 lakh has already been collected as advance bookings from the city of Hyderabad alone. The film is coming on September 25, 2022. The occupancy as of now is 41 per cent. It seems 25 shows are already housefull. The filmmaker has predicted that Liger will make a minimum of Rs 200 crores in the first few days. Given the track record of Puri Jagannadh, it is not impossible. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger gets embroiled in boycott trend, Mahesh Babu's shirtless pool pics go viral and more

It seems the movie has already made Rs 84 lakh at the Telugu box office. In Hindi, the advance booking is around Rs 4 lakh which is not bad. On the other hand, Liger is expected to make close to Rs 28 lakh as advance booking collections from Tamil Nadu. Liger is about a fighter who takes on the international stage. The highlight is the presence of Mike Tyson. Vijay Deverakonda said it was a pan-India movie given the diverse team. He said that he is not worried about the boycott trend. Let us see if Liger truly manages a smashing opening about all this drama. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY reacts to being hugely trolled for keeping his feet on the table during promotions