Liger has been a disaster for everyone involved. and have got the biggest flops of their career with the action drama. While it is being said that the makers have recovered cost of production with digital and satellite rights, the fact that it is a disaster at the box office is indeed depressing. The movie was produced by , Charmme and 's Dharma Productions. Charmee has given an interview to the The Free Press Journal where she has revealed how they have taken to the failure of the movie. Also Read - Liger Hindi first weekend box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer surpasses lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars' biggies

The actress-producer said people now have access to better content through OTT. Even big budget movies come on TV within months. She said that it is only an event film that can draw audiences to the theatres. Charmee said that it was tough to analyze how differently Bollywood and Tollywood were operating in the current scenario. She said that in August three Telugu movies, Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 did very well. The three of them have made close to Rs 150-170 crores from theatre audiences alone. She was quoted as saying, "It is difficult to understand since it doesn’t mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on social media detox, Vijay Deverakonda got upset after watching Liger and more

It seems the producer duo met Karan Johar in 2019, and the work on Liger began in 2020. She said that they were confident of a theatrical release, which is why they stayed patient through the lockdowns, third waves and period when halls operated at a lesser capacity. Charmee said that it was an anxious phase but they never gave up to release on OTT. She was quoted as saying to the paper, "It was our responsibility to let other major films, such as RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, come out first. Then, we lost summer and rain arrived, so we had to release it on August 25. We faced constant hurdles, but we never gave up." Well, it is tough for the team but Liger is one of the biggest disasters of the year. Also Read - Liger: Did Vijay Deverakonda get upset after watching the movie? Here's how Puri Jagannadh's film only brought negativity for the star