South star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most desirable men. The actor is leaving everyone charmed with his macho persona. Vijay is now looking forward to the release of his film Liger along with Ananya Panday. While the actor stays in the news for his films, Vijay Deverakonda's love life has also ruled the headlines. Rumours had it that he was in a relationship with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the actor has himself opened up about his love life and shared some very interesting deets. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Liger, Maharani 2, Delhi Crime 2 and more outstanding releases in theatres and OTT [Watch video]

Why is scared of love?

In an interview with GQ, the actor stated that he loves to be in love that has not always been the case. Vijay Deverakonda revealed that his father used to always tell him that money is above everything. As a child, he was told that one has money, love, respect and everything else will follow. This notion was so deeply ingrained in his mind that till date he has not been able to say 'I love you too' to anyone. He accepted that his father was wrong and that his thoughts changed only after he got into a long-term relationship after becoming an actor. That's when he realised that people can love selflessly without expecting any form of transaction. The actor revealed that he is scared of heartbreaks and said, "I began believing that whoever came to me, came with a want. When someone said they love me, I never said I love you too. Till today, it doesn’t come as naturally as it should." Also Read - Liger, Vikram Vedha box office to get affected like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan due to the Boycott Bollywood trend? Trade Experts Reveal [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Further, Vijay Deverakonda also spoke about the price he had to pay to achieve the success that he has today. He shared that he lost many friendships and relationships as he had to stay focused to his work. Well, there is no denying Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda on Liger box office, Rashmika Mandanna on her role in Pushpa 2 and more