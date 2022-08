Vijay Deverakonda is a big name in the Telugu film industry. His movie Arjun Reddy made him a star down South. Now, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial is shot in Telugu and Hindi, and it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Liger is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Currently, Vijay and Ananya are busy with the promotions of the film and recently the former made a revelation that before Liger, Karan had offered him another Hindi film. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled for his remark on the 'Boycott trend'; netizens say, 'Nobody watches his films anyways' [View Tweets]

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda in a press conference in Hyderabad revealed that after watching Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar had offered him a Bollywood film. But, at that time he wasn’t ready for it. Later, they approached Karan with Liger as it has a pan-India appeal. Vijay further stated that Karan supported them in every aspect. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh charging a bomb to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show? DEETS HERE

Well, we wonder which film had offered Vijay. By the way, if we go a few years back, Karan had actually bought the remake rights of Vijay starrer Dear Comrade. Also Read - As Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more divas get ready to welcome their babies; here's a dekko at how their kids may look like

Advertisement

After he announced that he is remaking the film there were many speculations about the casting, and Karan clarified that no actors have been approached for the remake. We wonder if Karan had offered Vijay the remake of his own film.

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019

Meanwhile, recently while talking about the reports of Liger being a remake of starrer Anota, Vijay had stated that his film is an original one, and he will never do remakes.

Talking about Liger, the film also stars , , and Vish Reddy in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the big screens on 25th August 2022. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will be getting at the box office.