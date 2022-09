Liger has turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of this year. The film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has failed to impress the masses. Even though there was a massive buzz around the film, it failed to generate footfalls at the theatres due to negative word-of-mouth publicity. The box office numbers of Liger are disastrous and there are several reports discussing how the makers are planning to return money to distributors and exhibitors for the loss they suffered. Now, a hot scoop is that director Puri Jagannadh is planning to vacate his Mumbai home. Also Read - ICYMI: Vijay Deverakonda against Mike Tyson's cameo in Liger; Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan rushed exit sparks fight rumours and more

A report in Gulte.com states that Puri Jagannadh is now planning to leave Mumbai for a while and move back to Hyderabad. He is said to be living in a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The rent of his home is said to be Rs 10 lakh per month and additional maintenance costs. He is now contemplating vacating the place and moving to his home in Hyderabad. He has a mansion in the famous Jubilee Hills area. Also Read - Liger box office disaster: Vijay Deverakonda not returning a single penny to distributors for huge losses – here's why

Puri Jagannadh's next was said to be Jana Gana Mana. However, with the failure of Liger, reports are now emerging that the film has been shelved. It was supposed to be another collaboration of Puri and . Reports also state that the makers of this film have already incurred a lot of losses because of this decision. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Liger director Puri Jagannadh on social media detox, Hollywood channel's dig at RRR and more

Meanwhile, Vijay is trending as certain reports claim that he is not willing to repay the money as he has only taken the minimum advance fees. He was looking forward to getting a share from the profits of the film but that did not happen. Guess it is simply time for everyone to move on from the failure of Liger and hop onto next!