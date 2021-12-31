Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda turns into a BEAST, SHOUTS 'Waat Laga Denge'

and starrer Liger is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie will mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut, and a few days ago, the makers had announced that Liger will hit the big screens on 25th August 2022, and on 31st December 2021, the first glimpse of the film will be released. Yesterday, a few behind-the-scenes stills were unveiled by the makers and they have also launched a Liger filter. Now, finally, the wait is over, the much-awaited first glimpse of the film has been unveiled. Also Read - Liger: ‘Excellence,’ Fans react as Karan Johar shares BTS pics of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay took to Twitter to share the first glimpse with everyone. He tweeted, "Glimpse. That's it. #LigerFirstGlimpse #Liger." Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and 7 more Bollywood actresses who took away souvenirs from their film sets

Well, we have to say that the actor is looking like a beast and this first glimpse is the perfect way to end the year 2021. It’s a treat for his fans, and the wait has turned out to be worth it. Also Read - From Disha Patani to Esha Gupta – 10 actresses who made 2021 hotter with their steamy pictures

Directed by , Liger also stars Ramya Krishna, and boxing legend Mike Tyson. In November this year, Mike shot for the film, and Vijay had shared a picture with him on Instagram with the caption, “This man is love Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @miketyson.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 release World Famous Lover. Last night, he shared a special message for his fans on Instagram. The actor wrote, “Its been 2 years since you’ve seen me on screen - Now, just one more Night's sleep.. And I’ll see you when you wake up! #LIGERFirstGlimpse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

In January this year, when the film’s first look posters were unveiled, fans of Vijay had celebrated it like a festival. While thanking his fans, the actor had posted, “My loves Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) Your love has reached me! There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me. Listen & Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda.”