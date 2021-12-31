Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda's fans call it ‘Mind-Blowing’ – Read Tweets

’s Liger starring and is all set to release on 25th August 2022. It is one of the most awaited pan-India films, and fans of Vijay are super excited to watch him on the big screen after a gap of more than two years. Today, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film, and we get to watch the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Mike Tyson, and the first glimpse is getting a fantastic response. Also Read - Amid the Omicron scare, Karan Johar urges Delhi government to allow cinemas to operate; gets trolled 'This illogical person'

Vijay took to Twitter to share the first glimpse with his fans. He tweeted, “Glimpse. That's it. #LigerFirstGlimpse #Liger.” Also Read - Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda turns into a BEAST, SHOUTS 'Waat Laga Denge'

Well, fans of Vijay have gone berserk on social media, and they are loving the first glimpse. From ‘mind-blowing’ to ‘blockbuster’ to ‘better than expected’, netizens can’t stop praising the first glimpse of Liger. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Liger: ‘Excellence,’ Fans react as Karan Johar shares BTS pics of Vijay Deverakonda

These shots are lit af? pic.twitter.com/JlSLpAIFtU — dr. Psycho (@ravi_idology) December 31, 2021

Vijay Devarkonda is gonna kill it

Can't wait to see the magic #Liger #LigerFirstGlimpse@TheDeverakonda@MikeTysonpurijagan@ananyapandayy@karanjohar — Jeevan Kumar Ch (@JeevanKumarCh1) December 31, 2021

After 2 years of waiting... This AMAZING GLIMPSE comes out and it is ?????

You nailed it Vijayyyyy!!

Your transformation is mind blowing ? Out of the world!!!!! Go, win the hearts!!! 2022? — Purnima (@purnima1490) December 31, 2021

Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi film debut, and Ananya’s Tollywood debut. While the film is shot in Telugu and Hindi, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Earlier, the movie was slated to release in November 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers later decided to release it on 9th September 2021, however, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the film was once again delayed. Now, finally, Liger will hit the big screens on 25th August 2022.