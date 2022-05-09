Liger Hunt Theme: Vijay Deverakonda's birthday treat for fans is full of rage, passion and swag

The makers of Liger have dropped a Liger Hunt Theme on 's birthday today. The actor turned 33-year-old handsome and the team of Liger decided to treat his fan with a special song which showcases the aura and attitude of Liger and Vijay Deverakonda himself. Liger also stars in the lead alongside Mike Tyson, and Ramya Krishna. has directed the sports action drama film. The Liger Hunt theme was released a couple of minutes ago and we can see Vijay's rowdy avatar. He seems passionate about boxing and his dedication towards the same is quite intriguing. The theme is very catchy and has the 80s feel to it. Watch Telugu and Hindi Liger Hunt Theme below: Also Read - Prithviraj trailer launch: Akshay Kumar reveals if he'll show his epic film to good friend Narendra Modi

Talking about Liger the film is currently in post-production and is scheduled to release on 25th August 2022. Liger marks Deverakonda's debut in Hindi cinema whereas Ananya's debut in Telugu cinema. Reportedly, Vijay plays a boxer with a stutter. He also went to Thailand for martial arts training, it seems. Reports state that earlier, was approached for the lead role, however, the actress couldn't take up the offer due to date issues. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Here's how Shehnaaz Gill reacted when asked about doing a movie

The filming of Liger was wrapped up in February this year. A couple of hours ago, Vijay shared a heartfelt video on his gram talking about fighting for love and everything that one's desires. The actor thanked his Rowdy Fans for all their love on his special day and asked them to keep fighting for what they want and love. He is dedicating this song to his fans. Also Read - Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood actresses redefining 'red hot' in the sassiest, stylish way

Liger is bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh, , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Apart from Hindi and Telugu, Liger will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.