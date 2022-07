Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Mike Tyson-starrer Liger is one of the highly anticipated films. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled. Fans are in love with Vijay Deverakonda's fighter avatar. It received appreciation from all corners. However, some compared the trailer to that of Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi. The film that had Ravi Teja in the lead was also about a fighter raised by a single mother. Hence, the comparisons. However, now Puri Jagannadh has given a clarification. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda trolled for calling himself a 'self-made star'; here's a list of other Tollywood actors who made it in the industry on their own

Is Liger same as ANOTA?

As reported by mirchi9.com, the director has rubbished all the rumours of Liger being the updated version of Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi (ANOTA). The filmmaker stated that his film is completely new and he has not picked up any parts from previous films. Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi that had , , was also directed by Puri Jagannadh. Check out the trailer of Liger below: Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar stooped low for asking Samantha Ruth Prabhu about divorce, Akshay Kumar about a successful marriage? Netizens call him 'padoswaali chachi'

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Liger is a Pan-India film that will be released in multiple languages. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Kannada. This film also marks 's entry into Bollywood. Professional boxer Mike Tyson plays a cameo in the film. At the trailer launch event, Vijay Deverakonda had gotten all emotional. In Hyderabad, he received a massive welcome and he could not hold back his tears.

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, had also made his presence felt. He boasted about Vijay Deverakonda's mass appeal and also joked about him wearing slippers to the event. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Liger is all set to release on August 22, 2022. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Going by the buzz around the film, one can expect Liger to be a hit.