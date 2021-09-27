starrer Liger just got bigger as boxing legend Mike Tyson has come on board. In association with Puri connects, the film is being jointly being produced by Dharma Productions. took to Twitter and wrote, “For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! #NamasteTyson.” His tweet included a video featuring Mike Tyson. Have a look at the post below: Also Read - THESE fresh pairs are set to impress the audience with their chemistry on the silver screen

It seems director is leaving no stone unturned to make his and happening hero Vijay Deverakonda's first Pan India project Liger (Saala Crossbreed) one of the most biggest action film.

Media reports suggested that the makers were looking to rope in former boxing World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever. The reports have come true. According to recent reports, the pre-climax scene of Liger is set to be the major highlight of the movie.

Meanwhile, during the finale episode of Indian Idol 12, Vijay Deverakonda had made a promise to Shanmukhapriya that she will sing a song for his upcoming film no matter whether she wins or lose. While she failed to win the title, she has earned her singing debut in Vijay's upcoming film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie also stars in the lead.